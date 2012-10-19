FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Indian banks' loans rise 15.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Oct 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 15.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Oct. 5, while deposits grew 13.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans grew 428.9 billion rupees ($7.96 billion) to 48.09 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 5.

Non-food credit increased by 436.9 billion rupees to 47.2 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 8 billion rupees to 917.8 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 1.2 trillion rupees to 64.1 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 5, the supplement showed.

$1=53.9 rupees Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
