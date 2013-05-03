Indian bank loans up 14.5 pct y/y in two weeks to April 19 - cbank

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans grew 14.5 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to April 19, while deposits were up 13.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 564.5 billion rupees to 52.9 trillion rupees ($979.6 billion) in the two weeks to April 19.

Non-food credit fell 547.3 billion rupees to 51.94 trillion rupees while food credit fell 17.2 billion rupees to 962.5 billion rupees during the period.

Bank deposits fell 663.8 billion rupees 68.38 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 19, the supplement showed. ($1 = 54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)