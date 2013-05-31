FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 14.6 pct y/y in two weeks to May 17 - cbank
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Indian bank loans up 14.6 pct y/y in two weeks to May 17 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 14.6 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to May 17, while deposits were up 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 104.8 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) to 53.30 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 17.

Non-food credit fell 145.3 billion rupees to 52.10 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 40.5 billion rupees to 1.20 trillion rupees during the period.

Bank deposits fell 92.7 billion rupees to 68.74 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 17, the supplement showed. ($1 = 56.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
