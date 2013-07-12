FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 13.7 pct y/y in two weeks to June 28-cbank
July 12, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 4 years

Indian bank loans up 13.7 pct y/y in two weeks to June 28-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 13.7 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to June 28, while deposits were up 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 569.7 billion rupees ($9.56 billion) to 54.15 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 28.

Non-food credit rose 557.5 billion rupees to 53.03 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 12.2 billion rupees to 1.12 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.4 trillion rupees to 70.90 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 28. ($1 = 59.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

