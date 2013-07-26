Indian bank loans up 14.2 pct y/y in two weeks to July 12 - cbank

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 14.2 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to July 12, while deposits were up 13.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 166.2 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) to 53.98 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 12.

Non-food credit fell 179.5 billion rupees to 52.85 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 13.3 billion rupees to 1.14 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 102.9 billion rupees to 70.8 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 12. ($1 = 59 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)