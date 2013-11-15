Indian bank loans up 16.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Nov 1 - cbank

MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Nov. 1, while deposits grew 15.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 439.3 billion rupees to 56.59 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 1.

Non-food credit rose 337 billion rupees to 55.56 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 102.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.19 trillion rupees to 74.25 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 1. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)