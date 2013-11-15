FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bank loans up 16.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Nov 1 - cbank
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Indian bank loans up 16.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Nov 1 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Nov. 1, while deposits grew 15.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 439.3 billion rupees to 56.59 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 1.

Non-food credit rose 337 billion rupees to 55.56 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 102.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.19 trillion rupees to 74.25 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 1. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.