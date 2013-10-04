FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bank loans up 17.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Sept 20 - cbank
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2013 / 11:34 AM / in 4 years

Indian bank loans up 17.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Sept 20 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Sept. 20, while deposits grew 14.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 39.3 billion rupees ($637.99 million) to 56.17 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 20.

Non-food credit rose 62 billion rupees to 55.18 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 22.8 billion rupees to 991.5 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 26.3 billion rupees to 71.76 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 20. ($1 = 61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.