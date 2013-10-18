Indian bank loans up 17.7 pct y/y in two weeks to Oct 4 - cbank

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 17.7 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Oct. 4, while deposits grew 14.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 496.8 billion rupees ($8.1 billion) to 56.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 4.

Non-food credit rose 496.2 billion rupees to 55.68 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 600 million rupees to 992.1 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.85 trillion rupees to 73.62 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 4. ($1 = 61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)