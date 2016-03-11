FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Kingfisher baron denies charge he is an 'absconder'
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

India's Kingfisher baron denies charge he is an 'absconder'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who left the country as he faced pressure from banks to repay more than $1 billion owed by his collapsed airline, refuted charges he was an absconder and said he respected the law of the land.

"I did not flee from India and neither am I an absconder", Mallya said in a tweet posted on Friday. (bit.ly/227cxke)

Mallya also said that as a member of Parliament he would fully comply with the law.

The Kingfisher baron left India last week, a lawyer for the lenders told the country’s top court on Thursday. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.