Indian banks borrowed 25.6 bln rupees via MSF on July 31

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 25.6 billion rupees ($421 million) from the Reserve Bank of India’s marginal standing facility window on July 31.

The RBI had raised the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.

For a factbox on measures taken to support the rupee, see: