CORRECTED-Indian banks borrowed 26.5 bln rupees via MSF on July 30

(Corrects figure in headline and first paragraph to 26.5 bln rupees from 265 bln, removes reference to highest amount from first paragraph)

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 26.5 billion rupees ($435 million) from the Reserve Bank of India’s marginal standing facility window on July 30.

The RBI had raised the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.

