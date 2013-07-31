FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Indian banks borrowed 26.5 bln rupees via MSF on July 30
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 31, 2013 / 7:59 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Indian banks borrowed 26.5 bln rupees via MSF on July 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in headline and first paragraph to 26.5 bln rupees from 265 bln, removes reference to highest amount from first paragraph)

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 26.5 billion rupees ($435 million) from the Reserve Bank of India’s marginal standing facility window on July 30.

The RBI had raised the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.

For a factbox on measures taken to support the rupee, see:

$1=60.9 rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.