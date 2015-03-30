FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank relaxes bad loans provisioning rules for banks
March 30, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

India cbank relaxes bad loans provisioning rules for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Monday relaxed provisioning rules against bad loans by allowing banks to set aside up to 50 percent of floating provisions from 33 percent.

Floating provisions are the amount that banks set aside that are above the mandatory provisioning requirement against bad loans established by the central bank.

The relaxation will be applicable for floating provisions held by them as of the end of December 2014.

Banking stocks extended gains to session high of 1.8 percent following the news. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)

