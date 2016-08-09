FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank post Q1 loss as bad loans jump
August 9, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank post Q1 loss as bad loans jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - State-run Indian Overseas Bank , which has the highest bad loan ratio among the nation's lenders, reported on Tuesday a first-quarter net loss of 14.51 billion rupees ($217 million) with a further rise in its sour assets.

Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 20.48 percent as of end-June from 17.4 percent three months earlier, the bank said in a filing.

Provisions, including for bad loans, more than tripled from a year earlier to 21.38 billion rupees in the three months to June 30.

UCO Bank, another state-run lender, posted a first-quarter net loss of 4.41 billion rupees. Its gross bad loan ratio widened to 17.19 percent as of end-June from 15.43 percent at end-March.

United Bank of India, also a state-run lender, said its first-quarter net profit fell about 27 percent from a year earlier to 383.2 million rupees. Its gross bad loan ratio was 14.29 percent as of end-June, compared with 13.26 percent in March. ($1 = 66.8652 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

