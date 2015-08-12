FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to raise tariffs on some base metals by 2.5 percent
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 12, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

India to raise tariffs on some base metals by 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopkeeper speaks on his mobile phone in front of his shop selling iron pipes in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will increase the import duty on some base metals by 2.5 percent, according to a list of business on the website of the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will lay papers seeking to “increase the basic customs duty by 2.5 percent on specified goods falling under Chapter 72”, the list said.

Iron and steel, copper, nickel and aluminium are among commodities listed as base matals under Chapter 72 of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.