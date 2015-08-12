India to raise tariffs on some base metals by 2.5 percent

A shopkeeper speaks on his mobile phone in front of his shop selling iron pipes in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will increase the import duty on some base metals by 2.5 percent, according to a list of business on the website of the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will lay papers seeking to “increase the basic customs duty by 2.5 percent on specified goods falling under Chapter 72”, the list said.

Iron and steel, copper, nickel and aluminium are among commodities listed as base matals under Chapter 72 of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.