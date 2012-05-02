FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BEML plans to raise 3 bln rupees via bonds-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

India's BEML plans to raise 3 bln rupees via bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Earth Movers Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($56.93 million) through a private placement of 10-year bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The bonds will be redeemed in three equal installments at the end of the eighth, ninth and 10th year.

The firm has invited bids on Thursday, said the sources.

The issue is rated LAA+ by ICRA and AA+ by Brickworks. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.