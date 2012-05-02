India's BEML plans to raise 3 bln rupees via bonds-sources

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Earth Movers Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($56.93 million) through a private placement of 10-year bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The bonds will be redeemed in three equal installments at the end of the eighth, ninth and 10th year.

The firm has invited bids on Thursday, said the sources.

The issue is rated LAA+ by ICRA and AA+ by Brickworks. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)