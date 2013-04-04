FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India court sets aside earlier stay order on Bharti 3G pact ban - lawyer
April 4, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

India court sets aside earlier stay order on Bharti 3G pact ban - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) - A panel of judges at India’s Delhi High Court set aside on Thursday the court’s earlier order that had halted the execution of a government ban on top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd’s 3G service pacts with rival carriers, a lawyer on the case said.

Maneesha Dhir, a lawyer on the case for the telecommunication ministry, did not give any further detail. A Bharti Airtel spokesman declined any immediate comment.

In a long-running dispute, the government had last month asked Bharti to immediately stop 3G services in zones where it does not have its own airwaves and is providing the premium services through pacts with other carriers.

The Delhi High Court had temporarily halted the execution of the government order after Bharti appealed against it. The court had also said Bharti would not immediately need to pay a $65 million penalty imposed by the government.

Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian unit and Idea Cellular are also involved in similar disputes with the government.

