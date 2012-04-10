FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel to launch 4G in Bangalore within 30 days
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 10, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 6 years

India's Bharti Airtel to launch 4G in Bangalore within 30 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel plans to launch its 4G services in Bangalore within 30 days, an executive said, after the country’s largest mobile phone carrier launched the service in the eastern city of Kolkata earlier on Tuesday.

Bharti and its rivals paid a total 385.43 billion rupees ($7.5 billion) to buy fourth-generation (4G) wireless broadband spectrum in a 2010 government auction, which saw bids at much higher prices than initially expected.

Bharti managed to win 4G spectrum in just four of India’s 22 telecoms zones in the auction, paying 33.14 billion rupees for spectrum in the Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kolkata and Punjab zones. (US$1 = 51.31 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; editing by Tony Munroe)

