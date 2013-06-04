FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti says submits final bid for Myanmar telecoms licence
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 4, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Bharti says submits final bid for Myanmar telecoms licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 4 (Reuters) - Indian telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd has submitted its final bid for a telecoms licence in Myanmar, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Myanmar, one of the world’s last major untapped mobile markets, has called bids for two mobile licences and short-listed 12 international consortia.

Vodafone and China Mobile, which were among the 12 to reach the short-list, last week pulled out of the race saying the conditions set by the country did not suit the two operators. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
