India's Bharti Airtel has no plans to sell shares as of now-exec
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 2, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel has no plans to sell shares as of now-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 2 (Reuters) - India’s No. 1 cellular carrier Bharti Airtel has no plan, at the moment, to sell shares in the company, Sarvjit Dhillon, chief financial officer of Bharti Enterprises, the parent company of Bharti Airtel, said.

Earlier, the Business Standard newspaper reported Bharti may raise 65 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) from foreign investors.

The world’s fourth-biggest telecommunications carrier by customers on Thursday posted a 50 percent drop in March quarter net profit that capped the third straight year of declining earnings.

$1 = 53.8750 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair

