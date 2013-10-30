FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bharti Airtel Q2 net falls 29 pct on forex losses
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Bharti Airtel Q2 net falls 29 pct on forex losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on foreign exchange losses, the 15th consecutive quarter of declining profits for the world’s No.4 mobile phone carrier by customers.

Consolidated net profit fell to 5.12 billion Indian rupees ($83 million)for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 7.21 billion rupees a year earlier, New Delhi-based Bharti Airtel said in a statement. Analysts on average expected a net profit of 6.90 billion rupees for the company, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia’s top phone carrier SingTel.

A weak rupee led to forex losses of 3.42 billion rupees in the latest quarter, it said. The company’s consolidated net debt was at $9.7 billion at end-September.

Bharti Airtel operates across 20 countries in Asia and Africa. India is its main market accounting for about 70 percent of the total revenue.

($1 = 61.39 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.