FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Bharti Airtel profit rises first time in 4 years
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 29, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel profit rises first time in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s top telecommunications carrier, said its quarterly net profit rose for the first time in four years but was sharply lower than forecast.

Bharti Airtel, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia’s top phone carrier SingTel, said it was helped by lower competition and an increase in voice call prices.

Its consolidated net profit was 6.10 billion rupees ($97.4 million) for the fiscal third quarter ended December from 2.84 billion rupees a year earlier. Net income before exceptional items was 8.32 billion rupees, Bharti said in a statement.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 10.44 billion rupees for the New Delhi-based company that operates mobile phone services in 20 countries across Asia and Africa.

($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.