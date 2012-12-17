FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Infratel prices IPO, seen raising abt $764 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 17, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

India's Bharti Infratel prices IPO, seen raising abt $764 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Infratel Ltd said on Monday it priced its initial public offering at 220 rupees a share for funds and high net worth investors and at 210 rupees a share for retail investors,

Bharti Infratel, a unit of Bharti Airtel, raised about 41.8 billion rupees ($764 million) from the share sale, according to Reuters calculations.

The telecommunications tower operator had set an indicative price range of 210-240 rupees a share for India’s biggest IPO in two years.

The IPO, which closed on Friday, was subscribed 1.3 times. ($1 = 54.71 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

