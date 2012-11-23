FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti tower arm's up to $900 mln IPO likely on Dec 10-sources
November 23, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

Bharti tower arm's up to $900 mln IPO likely on Dec 10-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower arm of top Indian mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, is likely to launch on Dec. 10 its up to $900 million initial public offering, three sources with direct knowledge said.

The share sale could raise $800 million to $900 million, the sources said. Bharti Infratel and four private equity investors are selling shares in the offer.

A Bharti spokesman declined to comment.

Bharti Infratel expects to get a go ahead from the capital markets regulator as early as Friday, the sources said. All three sources declined to be named as the information is not public yet. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

