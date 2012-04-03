FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BHEL 2011/12 provisional net profit up 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 6 years ago

India's BHEL 2011/12 provisional net profit up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 3 (Reuters) - State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd said on Tuesday its provisional net profit rose 14.3 percent to 68.7 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) fo r the just concluded 2011/12 fiscal year.

India’s top power equipment maker said provisional turnover was 493.01 billion rupees in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, up 13.8 percent from 2010/11.

BHEL order inflows during 2011/12 were 220.96 billion rupees, 63.5 percent lower than the inflows in the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

Shares in the firm, valued by the market at $12.5 billion, were trading 1.8 p ercent higher in a firm Mumbai market at 12:41 p.m. (0711 GMT).

The stock has gained more than 11 percent value so far in 2012, compared with a 14-percent gain in the main stock index during the same period.

$1 = 50.55 rupees Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; writing by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.