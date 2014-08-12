FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Bhushan Steel says servicing debt so far
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 12, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

India's Bhushan Steel says servicing debt so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India’s Bhushan Steel Ltd , a debt-ridden company whose managing director was arrested last week in a bribery case involving a bank chairman, has so far been able to service its loans, its finance director told Reuters on Tuesday.

“As of date, there is no bad loan,” Finance Director Nittin Johari said. “We are in talks with the banks.”

He said he expected clarity after a meeting of lenders including, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the State Bank of India (SBI), on Aug. 18.

Bhushan Steel denies wrongdoing in the bribery case, which has raised concerns about its day-to-day functioning and ability to manage net debts of $5.86 billion - eight times its equity market value of $732 million. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.