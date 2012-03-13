CORRECTED-India's Biocon to retain milestone payments from Pfizer deal

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to say Biocon will retain milestone payments from Pfizer, removes reference to $150 million)

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - India’s Biocon Ltd will retain milestone payments it received from Pfizer Inc as part of a deal that allowed the U.S. drugmaker to sell Biocon’s insulin products globally, Biocon’s chairman said, without providing details.

Certain additional payments would also come from Pfizer, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

“This (additional) income will get reflected in our quarterly numbers,” she said, declining to give details.

Biocon shares dropped more than 7 percent after Pfizer terminated an agreement signed in October 2010 to sell the Indian company’s insulin products globally.

The stock was down 4.8 percent at 254.8 rupees at 0438 GMT. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Harish Nambiar)