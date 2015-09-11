FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian court convicts 12 in 2006 Mumbai train bombs trial
September 11, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indian court convicts 12 in 2006 Mumbai train bombs trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Friday convicted 12 of 13 men accused of planning blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in 2006, killing more than 180 people and wounding hundreds.

Seven bombs went off within 15 minutes on the packed trains during the evening rush hour in Mumbai on July 11, 2006.

Police say the attack was triggered by disaffected Muslims at the behest of Pakistan-based Islamist militants.

The men will be sentenced on Monday, bringing to an end a trial that lasted eight years, involved more than 200 witnesses and depositions that ran into thousands of pages.

One of the accused was acquitted of all charges. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Douglas Busvine)

