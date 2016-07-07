FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt harbours dreams of Hollywood
July 7, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt harbours dreams of Hollywood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Film star Alia Bhatt says she wants to try her hand at acting in Hollywood or starring in shows for platforms like Netflix, part of a growing number of Indian actors looking to broaden their careers beyond Bollywood.

The 23-year-old has worked in the Indian film industry for four years and was recently seen in crime drama "Utda Punjab".

"Definitely Hollywood is something - a destination that you really reach after, maybe a couple of years after kind of finding your feet in Indian cinema, in Bollywood," Bhatt told Reuters. "I'm going to step into it maybe a little slower, but definitely I have plans." (Reporting By Serena Chaudhry)

