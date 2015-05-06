FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2015

Bollywood star Salman Khan convicted of hit-and-run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - An Indian court convicted Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday of culpable homicide for the death of a homeless man in a hit-and-run, a verdict that could derail several big-ticket movie projects.

Judge D.W. Deshpande of the Mumbai court upheld prosecution charges that Khan, 49, was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of his car in the 2002 accident. Four people were injured.

The 49-year-old actor had denied being behind the wheel, in spite of several witnesses testifying against him.

Khan, who has delivered some of Bollywood's highest-grossing films in recent years, faces up to 10 years in jail but can appeal in a higher court. (reut.rs/1KL49xN)

Sentencing is expected later in the day.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Nick Macfie

