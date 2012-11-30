FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India raising foreign fund investment limit in govt, corp bonds
November 30, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

India raising foreign fund investment limit in govt, corp bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government will raise the limit on foreign investments in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, said a finance ministry official who declined to be named, in a move intended to attract more funds into the country.

India currently caps the total amount that foreign institutional investors can buy in domestic debt at $65 billion, which is distributed through categories of government, corporate and infrastructure bonds, some of which include tenor or lock-in restrictions.

The increase in limits will be effective in the next seven to ten days, the official said on Friday. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)

