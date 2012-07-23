FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

Aditya Birla Nuvo unit plans to raise 3 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.33 million) through 2-year bonds at a coupon of 10.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deals said on Monday.

The bonds are backed by compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) previously issued by separate unit Aditya Birla Minacs, the business process outsourcing unit of AB Nuvo.

Bondholders of the 2-year bond issuance will be repaid using the cash generated from exercising the put options on the CCDs.($1 = 55.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

