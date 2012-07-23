Aditya Birla Nuvo unit plans to raise 3 bln rupees via bonds

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.33 million) through 2-year bonds at a coupon of 10.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deals said on Monday.

The bonds are backed by compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) previously issued by separate unit Aditya Birla Minacs, the business process outsourcing unit of AB Nuvo.

Bondholders of the 2-year bond issuance will be repaid using the cash generated from exercising the put options on the CCDs.($1 = 55.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)