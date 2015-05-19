India's strong cash balance behind bond announcement delay-source

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) - India delayed the announcement of its weekly bond auction because the government has enough of a cash balance but decided to go ahead with the sale because of the confusion created in markets, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Neither the central bank nor the finance ministry made an announcement on Monday about this week’s bond auction, as is usually the case, creating confusion in markets.

The announcement came only earlier on Tuesday, when the government said sell 160 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) worth of bonds this week, including 90 billion rupees of new 10-year bonds. ($1 = 63.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)