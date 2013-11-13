FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's cbank mulling merits of FII limits in govt bonds-official
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

India's cbank mulling merits of FII limits in govt bonds-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is examining the pros and cons of relaxing limits for foreign institutional investors (FII) in government bonds, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The comment by Arvind Mayaram, the economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry, came in response to a question from reporters about whether India was considering lifting FII limits in order to qualify for inclusion into benchmark global bond indices.

India will also consider allowing local companies to issue rupee-denominated bonds abroad, marking a new step in the internationalisation of the rupee. International Finance Corp, the private sector arm of the World Bank, last month launched a $1 billion rupee-linked bond.

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had earlier said that Indian official are speaking to the index compilers about potential inclusion of domestic debt. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
