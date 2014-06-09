FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India likely to raise foreign investment limit in government debt soon-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 9, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

India likely to raise foreign investment limit in government debt soon-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 9 (Reuters) - India is likely to raise the foreign investment limit in government debt soon, as almost all of the current allocation has been taken up, said four officials with direct knowledge of the government’s thinking.

The current limit is 995.46 billion rupees ($16.9 billion).

One of the sources said the government could raise the amount foreign investors are allowed to buy by another $5 billion.

The finance ministry will decide on the matter after consultations with the Reserve Bank of India and capital markets regulator Securities And Exchange Board of India, the sources said.

“I expect the government to take a call on this soon,” said one of the officials involved in the process.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media about the plans. ($1 = 59.0600 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.