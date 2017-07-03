SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Flows into credit mutual funds are
surging in India, providing a welcome fillip to lower-rated
borrowers while exposing investors to higher risks at a time of
rising bad debts.
Assets under management at credit opportunities funds, which
invest mostly in bonds with domestic ratings below Triple A,
rose 65 percent to 1.09 trillion rupees ($17.1 billion) in the
year to the end of April, according to data from Crisil. They
increased further to a record 1.14 trillion rupees in May.
"In the current scenario of low interest rates, the rise in
appetite for credit opportunities funds can be attributed to the
search for higher yields," said Jiju Vidyadharan, director of
funds and fixed income research at Crisil.
Bonds that Crisil rates A currently yield 180 basis points
more than AAA rated instruments.
"A structural decline in term structure of interest rates in
other asset classes such as bank fixed deposits, government
bonds and tax-free bonds may have also contributed to an
increase in the risk appetite," said Dhawal Dalal, chief
investment officer for fixed income at Edelweiss Asset
Management.
At the end of May, credit opportunities funds had allocated
47 percent of their portfolios to paper rated AA, 25 percent to
A and below, 21 percent to AAA/A1+ and the rest to cash or
unrated bonds, according to Value Research.
The growth in credit funds has helped lower-rated companies
tap the debt market at a time when banks, saddled with stressed
assets, are cautious to lend.
"Of late, debt capital markets have been taking up the space
vacated by banks in terms of lending, especially in cases of
highly rated transactions both in the plain vanilla and
structured space," said Amit Tripathi, chief investment officer
for fixed income at Reliance Mutual Fund.
Debt private placements of AA rated issuers nearly tripled
to 867 billion rupees and those of A+ rated issuers nearly
doubled to 248 billion rupees in the year to March from a year
earlier, according to Prime Database.
NEW RISKS
Investors have put so much money into credit funds that they
could be hit hard in the event of sharp rating downgrades,
analysts and regulators worry.
On Thursday, Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman
Ajay Tyagi cautioned that Indian mutual funds needed to improve
their due diligence before investing in corporate bonds and not
rely exclusively on credit ratings.
"Care should be taken that non-performing loans do not get
shifted to mutual fund portfolios by way of transfer of debt,"
he said.
There are plenty of recent examples of investors losing
money because of credit risks.
In May, a downgrade of IDBI Bank's debt
instruments impacted the funds holdings its bonds. In February,
Taurus Mutual Funds debt portfolios fell sharply after Ballarpur
Industries was downgraded.
Last year, Franklin Templeton Asset Management sold its
entire holdings of Jindal Steel and Power at a loss
following ratings downgrades. In 2015, a JP Morgan mutual fund
suffered losses because of its holdings in Amtek Auto
debt. The car components maker was finally forced into
insolvency proceedings by the Reserve Bank of India two weeks
ago.
Some fund managers acknowledge the need for caution.
"While markets in India provide adequate tools as well as
underlying liquidity to manage duration risk, they don’t as yet
on credit risk," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at
IDFC Asset Management.
Credit opportunities funds have grown very strongly over the
past couple of years, presumably because investors were
attracted by the relative stability of their returns compared to
duration-oriented funds, Choudhary said.
"However, unless this is backed by a reasonable
understanding of how credit risk works, and consequent deviation
in returns that can occur versus expectations down the line,
there is a risk that some investors may be over-allocating," he
said.
Reliance Mutual Fund's Tripathi argues that diversification
can mitigate some of the risks, as long as investors do their
homework.
"Rigorous credit evaluation is the best way to avoid these
risks," said Reliance Mutual Fund's Tripathi. "Some of the
residual risks and exit options can be managed by adequate
covenanting of various financial and operating parameters."
Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer for debt at Kotak
Mutual Fund, took a more bullish tone.
"Risk will always be there, we might see one or two freak
cases every few years, but downgrades on bonds do not lead to
default for investors."
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant, additional reporting by Abhirup
Roy of Reuters, editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)