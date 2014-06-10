FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NSE asks foreign investors not to raise long positions in bond futures
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

India's NSE asks foreign investors not to raise long positions in bond futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange advised foreign investors on Tuesday to not increase their long positions in bond futures as their overall holding in government debt had reached 92.82 percent of the allowed limit.

The country’s biggest stock exchange also said in the circular that foreign institutional investors can invest in bond futures only after their holdings in cash and futures comes below 85 percent of permissible limits.

The total holding limit for foreign investors is $30 billion, of which $10 billion is allocated to investors like foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance funds and pension funds and the other $20 billion is open for all overseas investors.

Foreign investors have used up nearly their entire limit under the $20 billion category. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.