FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to sell $167.3 mln inflation-indexed bonds on July 29 - govt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

India to sell $167.3 mln inflation-indexed bonds on July 29 - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - India will auction 10 billion rupees ($167.32 million) of inflation-indexed bonds on July 29, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The 2023 bonds, which will offer a real yield of 1.44 percent over the wholesale price index, would be part of the government’s budgeted market borrowing programme.

In the February budget, the government had earmarked market borrowings of 5.79 trillion rupees ($96.88 billion) for the 2013-14 fiscal year beginning April. ($1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.