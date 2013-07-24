India to sell $167.3 mln inflation-indexed bonds on July 29 - govt

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - India will auction 10 billion rupees ($167.32 million) of inflation-indexed bonds on July 29, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The 2023 bonds, which will offer a real yield of 1.44 percent over the wholesale price index, would be part of the government’s budgeted market borrowing programme.

In the February budget, the government had earmarked market borrowings of 5.79 trillion rupees ($96.88 billion) for the 2013-14 fiscal year beginning April. ($1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)