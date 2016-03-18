FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India govt to borrow 3.55 trln rupees via bonds in April-Sept
March 18, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

India govt to borrow 3.55 trln rupees via bonds in April-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a gross 3.55 trillion rupees ($53.43 billion) via bonds in April-September, or 59 percent of its borrowing plan for the next fiscal year, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

On average, India will borrow 140-150 billion rupees per week via auctions, Shaktikanta Das, the country’s economic affairs secretary, said in a news briefing.

On a net basis, India will borrow 2.48 trillion from April to September.

The government had announced on Feb. 29 it would borrow a gross 6 trillion rupees for the year starting in April. ($1 = 66.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

