India bond yields slump on cenbank's OMO plan to infuse liquidity
December 3, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

India bond yields slump on cenbank's OMO plan to infuse liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indian sovereign bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India announced bond purchases of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) to infuse liquidity into the banking system.

The RBI will conduct the bond purchases via open market operations (OMO) on Dec. 7, it said in a release after market hours on Wednesday.

On Friday, the RBI will also conduct 28-day variable term repo for 250 billion rupees to inject funds into the banking system.

At 0338 GMT, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at 7.69 percent.

$1 = 66.6700 Indian rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
