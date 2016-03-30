FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bonds, rupee gain on hike of foreign debt investment limits
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Indian bonds, rupee gain on hike of foreign debt investment limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - India’s 10-year benchmark bond and the rupee gained on Wednesday after the central bank said it would allow foreign investors to buy up to 275 billion rupees ($4.14 billion) in additional sovereign debt next month as part of its plan to gradually raise debt investment limits.

Gains also tracked higher regional markets following comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen calling for caution in raising U.S. interest rates.

The 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 7.49 percent at 0339 GMT, after earlier easing to a more than one-week low of 7.48 percent.

The rupee strengthened to 66.4175/4200 to the dollar after gaining to as high as 66.37, its strongest level since Jan. 4. ($1 = 66.4100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.