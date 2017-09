MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India’s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($24.67 million) via 1-year commercial paper at 11 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)