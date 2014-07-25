FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICICI Bank to raise at least 5 bln rupees in bonds for infra lending-sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

ICICI Bank to raise at least 5 bln rupees in bonds for infra lending-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - India’s ICICI Bank is expected to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($83.24 million) via 10-year bonds intended towards infrastructure lending at a semi-annual coupon of 9.15 percent, two sources said on Friday.

The deal could be expanded via a greenshoe option, the two sources said.

The bond sale comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement last week allowing bonds sold by lenders to be exempt from mandatory reserve requirements if the proceeds are lent to the infrastructure sector.

$1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.