8 months ago
India says to allow bond options starting Jan 2017
December 29, 2016

India says to allow bond options starting Jan 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would allow the trading of bond options starting Jan. 31, 2017, in the latest move by the central bank to develop the country's debt markets.

The RBI said market participants would be allowed to trade both exchange-traded and over-the-counter bond options, including for market-making purposes.

The move had long been expected after an RBI panel proposed in February that bond options be introduced to provide more hedging options for investors.

India has been keen to develop its fixed income markets and imposed revamped trading rules for bond futures in January 2014. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

