FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Power Finance Corp to raise 1.5 bln rupees via bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 5 years ago

India's Power Finance Corp to raise 1.5 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.91 million) through six-year bonds at 8.72 percent, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The firm will issue bonds redeemable in three equal instalments. Each bond will offer separately transferable redeemable principal parts (STRPP) at the end of 4th, 5th and 6th year respectively, as per the document.

STRPP allow investors to redeem bonds at par in instalments, making each of those principal parts separately tradeable as well as separately interest-bearing.

Interest will be paid first on Feb. 8, 2014 and subsequently on the same date every year until redemption, the term sheet showed.

The unsecured bonds are rated “AAA” by Crisil, ICRA and CARE and the pay-in date has been scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday. ($1 = 53.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.