FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank says conducted bond switch for 88 bln rupees on Feb 18
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank says conducted bond switch for 88 bln rupees on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government bought back 88 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) of bonds maturing in the fiscal years 2015/16 and 2016/17 and sold an equivalent amount of bonds maturing in 2026/27, 2030/31, the central bank said in a release on Monday.

The so-called bond switch programme is being conducted by the government to reduce the burden of bunched-up bond redemptions in the short term. The switch was done on Feb. 18 with a commercial bank, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The 2014/15 budget had provided for 500 billion rupees of bond switches, of which the government has bought back 188 billion rupees of bonds in the current financial year ending in March, the RBI said. ($1 = 62.1742 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.