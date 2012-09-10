FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Syndicate Bank picks banks for up to $500 mln bond sale
September 10, 2012

India's Syndicate Bank picks banks for up to $500 mln bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - India’s Syndicate Bank has picked Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P.Morgan and Standard Chartered to arrange investor meetings for a potential sale of up to $500 million in dollar bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.

The banks have been mandated to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in Asia, Middle East and Europe, the sources said on Monday.

A transaction may follow subject to market conditions, they added. The firm had last raised dollar funds early last year.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam

