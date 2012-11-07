FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India finalises details for tax-free bond issuance in 2012/13-document
November 7, 2012

India finalises details for tax-free bond issuance in 2012/13-document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - India will allow select companies
to issue tax-free bonds in the rest of the financial year,
finalising details of a proposal announced in the budget in
February, according to a government notification obtained from
two of the eligible issuers.
    The government said in the notification seen by Reuters that
a total of 535 billion rupees ($9.83 billion) would be raised
through issue of tax-free infrastructure bonds in the current
financial year that ends in March.
    The government has set a target for tax-free bonds at 600
billion rupees by infrastructure finance companies in 2012/13,
which would be used to bridge the shortfall in cash to fund
large projects.
    Below is the list of issuers and the amount they can raise
through tax-free bonds:
    
 S.No  Entities             Aggregate Amount of
       (2)                  Bonds (in bln
 (1)                        rupees) 
                            (3) 
 1.    National Highways    100
       Authority of India   
 2.    Indian Railway       100
       Finance Corporation  
       Limited              
 3.    India                100
       Infrastructure       
       Finance Company      
       Limited              
 4.    Housing and Urban    50 
       Development          
       Corporation Limited  
 5.    National Housing     50 
       Bank                 
 6.    Power Finance        50 
       Corporation          
 7.    Rural                50 
       Electrification      
       Corporation          
 8.    Jawaharlal Nehru     20 
       Port Trust           
 9.    Dredging             5
       Corporation of       
       India Limited        
 10.   Ennore Port Limited  10 
 ($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

