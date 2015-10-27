FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to apply 5 pct withholding tax to offshore rupee bonds -official
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

India to apply 5 pct withholding tax to offshore rupee bonds -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India will apply a 5 percent withholding tax to offshore rupee bonds for foreign investors, in line with the rate applied to domestic debt, Manoj Joshi, joint secretary at the country’s finance ministry, told reporters on Tuesday.

The clarification comes amid some confusion about whether the withholding tax also applied to offshore debt. India had cut the tax for debt investments to the current rate from 20 percent in 2013, which will remain in effect until July 2017. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.