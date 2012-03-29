FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRICS back expanding capital base of multilateral institutions
March 29, 2012

BRICS back expanding capital base of multilateral institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 29 (Reuters) - The BRICS group of emerging market nations support an expansion of the capital base of the World Bank and have agreed to look more closely at a proposal to set up a South-South development bank, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday.

Singh told reporters after a meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that the group had agreed on the need to avoid political disruptions that cause volatility in global energy markets.

He also decried the lack of political movement on reforming global institutions such as the U.N. Security Council.

