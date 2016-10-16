India: BRICS unanimous in recognising threat posed by terrorism

GOA, India Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders of BRICS nations meeting at a summit on Sunday had been unanimous in recognising the threat posed by terrorism to economies globally.

The sponsors of terrorism were "as much a threat to us as the terrorists themselves", Modi said in his closing remarks to reporters after a two-day BRICS summit.

BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.